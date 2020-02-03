Andy Robertson reacts to Man United’s win over Man City Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Andy Robertson has praised Manchester United for a “good performance” after the Red Devils helped Liverpool FC move a step closer towards the Premier League title last weekend. Manchester United claimed an impressive 2-0 win over their bitter local rivals at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon to allow Liverpool FC to move to within just […]



The post Andy Robertson reacts to Man United’s win over Man City appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Jim Cramer Calls Super Bowl Winning Chiefs Coach Andy Reid 'Most Beloved Man in the NFL' Jim Cramer says Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid deserves the Super Bowl win, and--maybe more importantly--deserves a quarterback as special as Patrick Mahomes. Credit: The Street Duration: 02:06Published on February 3, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this