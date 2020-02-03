Global  

Andy Robertson reacts to Man United’s win over Man City

The Sport Review Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Andy Robertson has praised Manchester United for a “good performance” after the Red Devils helped Liverpool FC move a step closer towards the Premier League title last weekend. Manchester United claimed an impressive 2-0 win over their bitter local rivals at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon to allow Liverpool FC to move to within just […]

