Big 12, Big Ten, ACC among tourneys to ban fans

ESPN Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The Big 12, Big Ten, ACC, ACC and Southland basketball tournaments will proceed without fans beginning with Thursday's games, following the lead of the NCAA tournament in barring anybody but family and essential personnel.
 Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced that fans will not be allowed at the tournament's games beginning Thursday.

