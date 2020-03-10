Global  

Liverpool's Champions League ouster gives season an anticlimatic feel

ESPN Thursday, 12 March 2020
While winning the Premier League title will still make for a historic season for Liverpool, their Champions League exit leaves an empty feeling.
News video: Atletico gear up for crunch Liverpool game

Atletico gear up for crunch Liverpool game 02:17

 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone's side take on Liverpool in the Champions league second leg with a slender 1-0 lead.

Liverpool fans say coronavirus won’t get in the way of Premier League title [Video]Liverpool fans say coronavirus won’t get in the way of Premier League title

Liverpool fans say their side deserve the Premier League title even if the coronavirus throws a wrench in the rest of the season.

Jose Mourinho admits Champions League return appears forlorn [Video]Jose Mourinho admits Champions League return appears forlorn

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says his side are up against it in their bid to get back into the Champions League next season. A depleted Spurs, beaten finalists last year, crashed out of this..

'Painful exit doesn't take gloss off superb season'

Liverpool's Champions League exit places them under a strange sort of scrutiny but should not detract from their outstanding season, says Phil McNulty.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC Sport

Sport24.co.za | Atletico aim to finish job against Liverpool and spark season to life

Atletico Madrid may have to fight to the end to finish in La Liga's top four but the success of their season will depend beating Liverpool in the Champions...
News24 Also reported by •WorldNewsSeattle Times

