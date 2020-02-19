Global  

Michael Owen makes bold claim about Liverpool in Europe despite Atletico Madrid defeat

Daily Star Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Michael Owen makes bold claim about Liverpool in Europe despite Atletico Madrid defeatLiverpool will not defend their Champions League crown after losing to Atletico Madrid in the last 16
0
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Atletico gear up for crunch Liverpool game

Atletico gear up for crunch Liverpool game 02:17

 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone's side take on Liverpool in the Champions league second leg with a slender 1-0 lead.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Match Preview [Video]Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Match Preview

Here is a look at all of the key statistics ahead of Atletico Madrid's Champions League trip to Liverpool on Wednesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

Klopp: Liverpool have a chance in second leg against Atletico [Video]Klopp: Liverpool have a chance in second leg against Atletico

Jurgen Klopp voiced his annoyance after Liverpool suffered a frustrating 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid. Saul Niguez struck after just four..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool 2-3 Atletico Madrid (2-4 agg): Holders out of Champions League

Liverpool's hopes of defending their Champions League title over after a 4-2 aggregate defeat by Atletico Madrid in the last 16.
BBC News

Manchester United flop Diego Forlan once dumped Liverpool out of Europe with Atletico Madrid and a similar result could happen again

Liverpool have a tricky task on their hands in the Champions League on Wednesday as they look to overturn a deficit against Atletico Madrid at Anfield. The Reds...
talkSPORT

