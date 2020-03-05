India vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Dharamshala weather, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium pitch report

14 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Oneindia - Published INDIA VS SA, 1ST ODI: PREVIEW: TEAM INDIA LOOKS FOR A WINNING START IN | OneIndia News 02:39 India will face South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Thursday (March 12) and the teams are coming into the rubber after contrasting previous assignments. India endured a highly dissatisfying tour to New Zealand where they lost ODI and Test series despite began the tour by...