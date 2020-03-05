Global  

India vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Dharamshala weather, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium pitch report

Zee News Thursday, 12 March 2020
 While South Africa managed to defeat Australia in the three-match ODI series at home, India were whitewashed by New Zealand by the same margin during their last series.
News video: INDIA VS SA, 1ST ODI: PREVIEW: TEAM INDIA LOOKS FOR A WINNING START IN | OneIndia News

INDIA VS SA, 1ST ODI: PREVIEW: TEAM INDIA LOOKS FOR A WINNING START IN | OneIndia News 02:39

 India will face South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Thursday (March 12) and the teams are coming into the rubber after contrasting previous assignments. India endured a highly dissatisfying tour to New Zealand where they lost ODI and Test series despite began the tour by...

Cricket - South Africa to shine ball with saliva despite coronavirus scare, says skipper De Kock [Video]Cricket - South Africa to shine ball with saliva despite coronavirus scare, says skipper De Kock

South Africa’s cricket team will continue to shine balls with saliva despite the spreading coronavirus the team captain said ahead of international match against India.

Duration: 01:04

Watch Dharamshala gears up for India vs South Africa ODI series [Video]Watch Dharamshala gears up for India vs South Africa ODI series

Watch Dharamshala gears up for India vs South Africa ODI series

Duration: 01:11


Fit-again Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya recalled in India squad for South Africa ODIs

The two sides are slated to lock horns in a three-match series, beginning December 12 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. 
Zee News Also reported by •Mid-Day

IND vs SA: Bhuvneshwar Kumar claims Team India bowlers won't use saliva to shine ball aimed coronavirus scare

The first match of the series is set to take place on March 12 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.
DNA


DharmaTalkies

Dharma Talkies India 🇮🇳 and South Africa 🇿🇦 meet in Dharamshala tomorrow for the 1st Paytm #INDvSA ODI. Get your #Dream11 ready f… https://t.co/fcGIZtjrMq 6 minutes ago

IndianCricNews

Indian Cricket Team India 🇮🇳 and South Africa 🇿🇦 meet in Dharamshala tomorrow for the 1st Paytm #INDvSA ODI. Get your #Dream11 ready… https://t.co/Fr5V1R2EUp 8 minutes ago

BikramS1996

🇮🇳 Bikram Samanta 🇮🇳 RT @ZeeNews: India vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Dharamshala weather, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium pitch report https://t.co/F… 10 minutes ago

bsindia

Business Standard From Jet Airways' creditors meeting to India vs South Africa first ODI at Dharamshala, Business Standard brings you… https://t.co/5JnGfRy1vd 25 minutes ago

ZeeNews

Zee News India vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Dharamshala weather, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium pitch report… https://t.co/V54Dgh13Yw 33 minutes ago

Rishucricxpert

Rishabh Yadav RT @Dream11: India 🇮🇳 and South Africa 🇿🇦 meet in Dharamshala tomorrow for the 1st Paytm INDvSA ODI. Get your #Dream11 ready for this home… 1 hour ago

PairsonnalitesU

Stigmabase | UN Fighting Stigma : India vs South Africa: Yuzvendra Chahal dons mask en route Dharamshala for first ODI amidst ...:… https://t.co/IC1jHqVq5L 1 hour ago

tindianewstoday

The India News Today India Vs South Africa First Odi Match Preview At Dharamshala Latest Breaking News | Celebrity News and Gossip | The… https://t.co/79YicKbeK3 4 hours ago

