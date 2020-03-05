Jazz center Rudy Gobert joked about coronavirus, touched reporters' recorders days before positive test

Global  

Thursday, 12 March 2020
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert touched reporters' microphones and recorders after interviews on Monday, then days later tested positive for COVID-19.
 A source tells the AP Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has tested positive for the coronavirus.

