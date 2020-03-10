Global  

Europa League: Manchester United to play LASK behind closed doors

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Manchester United's Europa League last 16, first leg away to LASK Linz in Austria is one of five matches in the competition set to be played behind closed doors on Thursday as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc with football on the continent. United confirmed on Tuesday that the decision had been made "following guidance...
News video: Ole: Football is nothing without fans

Ole: Football is nothing without fans 01:26

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to the decision to play the first leg of Manchester United's Europa League last-16 tie against LASK behind closed doors due to coronavirus concerns.

Solskjaer: I would understand if Man Utd's season was cut short due to coronavirus [Video]Solskjaer: I would understand if Man Utd's season was cut short due to coronavirus

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would understand if the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world. Football matches are being forced behind closed doors and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Pogba close to return; Martial doubt for Spurs [Video]Pogba close to return; Martial doubt for Spurs

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is close to returning from injury, but Anthony Martial is out of Thursday's Europa League match against LASK and a doubt for..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:32Published


Coronavirus: Manchester United Europa League game vs LASK to be played behind closed doors

Manchester United will play their Europa League last-16 first leg away to LASK Linz behind closed doors as Austria attempts to contain the spread of the...
Independent

Sport24.co.za | Olympiakos owner diagnosed with coronavirus

The owner of Greek league leaders Olympiakos said he had coronavirus, two days before a Europa League clash with Wolves that is to be held behind closed doors.
News24


