Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > IND vs SA | Dharamsala ODI: Coronavirus, rain affect ticket sales

IND vs SA | Dharamsala ODI: Coronavirus, rain affect ticket sales

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The novel coronavirus outbreak and inclement weather here have affected the ticket sales for the opening ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa. Only 16,000 tickets out of 22,000 were sold till Tuesday for the series opener at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium. The numbers,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Slow Ticket Sales Force Justin Bieber to Scale Down Stadium Tour

Slow Ticket Sales Force Justin Bieber to Scale Down Stadium Tour 01:01

 Slow Ticket Sales Force Justin Bieber to Scale Down Stadium Tour As Justin Bieber gears up for the beginning of his ‘Changes’ tour on May 14, a number of dates have been downsized to smaller venues. Eight venues originally scheduled to host the tour have announced a switch to nearby locations due...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bhopal: BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia gets a grand welcome by BJP workers & leaders | Oneindia News [Video]Bhopal: BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia gets a grand welcome by BJP workers & leaders | Oneindia News

DELHI CHIEF MINISTER ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT ALL SCHOOLS, COLLEGES AND CINEMA HALLS IN DELHI WILL REMAIN SHUT TILL MARCH 31ST AS A MEASURE TO COUNTER THE CORONAVIRUS. JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:37Published

Adidas Expects Low Sales in China Due to Coronavirus [Video]Adidas Expects Low Sales in China Due to Coronavirus

Adidas is expecting a major sales decline in China due to the spread of the coronavirus. The company says it expects its first quarter sales to drop by more than $1 billion in China and is abandoning..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sun Country scales back schedule as coronavirus fears sink ticket sales

Sun Country Airlines is reducing its schedule starting in April as ticket sales slump due to COVID-19 fears. The Minneapolis-based budget airline will trim...
bizjournals

American Airlines takes big step to spur ticket sales amid coronavirus worries

American Airlines, the largest carrier at Philadelphia International Airport, is waiving change fees for tickets bought in the next two weeks as the airline...
bizjournals Also reported by •AutosportMid-Day

Tweets about this

WIONews

WION Dharamsala ODI called off due to rain; the next two games could be held in empty stadiums because of the coronaviru… https://t.co/Q32Zv8Yjrk 28 minutes ago

mykhelcom

myKhel.com India vs South Africa, 1st ODI: As it happened: Dharamsala match abandoned due to rain https://t.co/5V3nX6lWmo… https://t.co/CISLyUH62p 1 hour ago

mykhelcom

myKhel.com India vs South Africa, 1st ODI: As it happened: Dharamsala match abandoned due to rain https://t.co/5V3nX6lWmo… https://t.co/0TKR5Sgebu 1 hour ago

UjwalKS

Ujwal Kr Singh Dharamsala ODI yet to start due to rain and fate of other two ODIs are still unknown due to coronavirus but if they… https://t.co/AF01JB5IJu 3 hours ago

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest India vs South Africa: Relentless rain, coronavirus outbreak affects ticket sales for opening ODI in Dharamsala- Fi… https://t.co/eboFkrci7R 13 hours ago

NilNews4

Nil News India Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Coronavirus, rain threat hits sale of tickets in Dharamsala https://t.co/RihUh6UXci https://t.co/CmOnfwKF8t 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.