IND vs SA | Dharamsala ODI: Coronavirus, rain affect ticket sales

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

... The novel coronavirus outbreak and inclement weather here have affected the ticket sales for the opening ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa. Only 16,000 tickets out of 22,000 were sold till Tuesday for the series opener at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium. The numbers, 👓 View full article

