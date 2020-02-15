Global  

Kyle Connor scores twice in 3rd period, Jets beat Oilers 4-2

FOX Sports Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Kyle Connor scores twice in 3rd period, Jets beat Oilers 4-2Kyle Connor scored twice in the third period in the Winnipeg Jets' 4-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night
Kyle Connor pots a pair to power Jets past Oilers and into wild card position

Kyle Connor had a pair of third-period goals as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Wednesday.
CBC.ca

NHL roundup: Hellebuyck, Jets blank Golden Knights

Connor Hellebuyck worked his league-leading sixth shutout, Kyle Connor netted his team-high 36th tally in Winnipeg's three-goal first period and the Jets beat...
Reuters

