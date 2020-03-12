Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Kansas State holds off TCU 53-49 in Big 12 tourney

Kansas State holds off TCU 53-49 in Big 12 tourney

FOX Sports Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Kansas State holds off TCU 53-49 in Big 12 tourneyNo. 10 seed Kansas State beat seventh-seeded TCU 53-49 in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday night.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kansas State holds off TCU 53-49 in Big 12 tourney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cartier Diarra scored 13 points, Mike McGuirl added eight points that included two free throws to ice the game as No. 10 seed Kansas...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX SportsCBS SportsUSATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Kansas State holds off TCU 53-49 in Big 12 tourney https://t.co/GglOAZqXjI 10 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Kansas State holds off TCU 53-49 in Big 12 tourney https://t.co/9cHXLsBggI 10 minutes ago

WIBWMitchel

Mitchel Summers RT @WIBWsports: K-State Men's Basketball opens the Big 12 tourney with a win over TCU. Up next is 2nd-seeded Baylor. #KStateMBB https://t.… 11 minutes ago

WIBWsports

WIBW Sports K-State Men's Basketball opens the Big 12 tourney with a win over TCU. Up next is 2nd-seeded Baylor. #KStateMBB https://t.co/uVR4FT9xgw 12 minutes ago

AgathaDejaeger

Agatha Dejaeger "Kansas State Holds Off TCU 53-49 in Big 12 Tourney" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/2uikXyUATL 13 minutes ago

esportsws

Sports News Kansas State holds off TCU 53-49 in Big 12 tourney https://t.co/5blKLAIycy 17 minutes ago

CoachCarson

Coach Billy Carson Kansas State holds off TCU 53-49 in Big 12 tourney https://t.co/Fy9RZV6Eza https://t.co/wT87Tht8ZO 20 minutes ago

sbat10

Scott Batten RT @GaryParrishCBS: Here is Wednesday morning’s updated @CBSSports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings — with some words at the… 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.