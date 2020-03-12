Dizzed.com Kansas State holds off TCU 53-49 in Big 12 tourney https://t.co/GglOAZqXjI 10 minutes ago Dizzed.com Kansas State holds off TCU 53-49 in Big 12 tourney https://t.co/9cHXLsBggI 10 minutes ago Mitchel Summers RT @WIBWsports: K-State Men's Basketball opens the Big 12 tourney with a win over TCU. Up next is 2nd-seeded Baylor. #KStateMBB https://t.… 11 minutes ago WIBW Sports K-State Men's Basketball opens the Big 12 tourney with a win over TCU. Up next is 2nd-seeded Baylor. #KStateMBB https://t.co/uVR4FT9xgw 12 minutes ago Agatha Dejaeger "Kansas State Holds Off TCU 53-49 in Big 12 Tourney" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/2uikXyUATL 13 minutes ago Sports News Kansas State holds off TCU 53-49 in Big 12 tourney https://t.co/5blKLAIycy 17 minutes ago Coach Billy Carson Kansas State holds off TCU 53-49 in Big 12 tourney https://t.co/Fy9RZV6Eza https://t.co/wT87Tht8ZO 20 minutes ago Scott Batten RT @GaryParrishCBS: Here is Wednesday morning’s updated @CBSSports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings — with some words at the… 10 hours ago