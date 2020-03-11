Sport24.co.za | Ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather found dead
|
|
Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Josie Harris, an ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather who had three children with the former champion boxer, has been found dead.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Woman Found Dead In Stevenson Ranch Driveway
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a vehicle which was parked in the driveway of her home in the upscale Stevenson Ranch area of the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday..
Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 01:31Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this