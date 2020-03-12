Global  

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg hospitalized after falling ill during game

Chicago S-T Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg reportedly taken to hospital after leaving mid-game with illness

Hoiberg was reportedly not feeling well before the game and ultimately left early with illness
CBS Sports

Fred Hoiberg leaves Indiana-Nebraska Big Ten tournament game

Nebraska players and coaches were unavailable for postgame news conferences. Media reports say coach Fred Hoiberg was taken to the hospital.
USATODAY.com

