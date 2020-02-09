Lionel Messi named in Argentina squad for 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Global  

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Barcelona star Lionel Messi has been named in Argentina's preliminary 23-man squad for their opening 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Bolivia. The 32-year-old leads an attack that also includes Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, Juventus forward Paulo Dybala and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, reports Xinhua news...
