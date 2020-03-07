Sport24.co.za | NBA shut down, fans shut out as coronavirus hits US sport

Global  

Thursday, 12 March 2020
Sport across the United States and Canada was gripped by coronavirus fears on Wednesday, with the NBA suspending its season.
News video: Coronavirus' impact on sport

Coronavirus' impact on sport 06:39

 We take a look through the impact coronavirus is having on sport with events cancelled, fans banned from attending and more under threat.

