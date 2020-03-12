Global  

Coronavirus: Man United legend Gary Neville voices opinion on football fixtures

The Sport Review Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Gary Neville has taken to social media to insist that he does not support the idea of playing football matches behind closed doors amid the coronavirus outbreak. A number of games have been set up to be played without fans in recent days, and Manchester United’s Europa League clash against LASK on Thursday night is […]

The post Coronavirus: Man United legend Gary Neville voices opinion on football fixtures appeared first on The Sport Review.
 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would understand if the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world. Football matches are being forced behind closed doors and even suspended across the continent in a bid to quell the alarming spread of Covid-19.

Neville's hotels free for NHS staff [Video]

Neville's hotels free for NHS staff

Gary Neville has announced that the two hotels he part-owns with former Manchester United team-mate Ryan Giggs will be made available free of charge to NHS workers.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:43Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delighted with Man Utd display [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delighted with Man Utd display

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased by the professionalism and cutting edge displayed by his players as Manchester United romped to victory in front of empty stands at LASK. The coronavirus pandemic saw..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Manchester United icon Gary Neville makes hotels free to NHS staff following similar move from Chelsea in fight against coronavirus

Gary Neville has made an incredible gesture to NHS staff leading the fight against coronavirus by allowing them to stay at his two Manchester hotels free of...
talkSPORT

Ex-England defender Neville opens hotels to UK health service staff

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville is to open his hotels free of charge to health workers to help with the coronavirus crisis.
BBC News Also reported by •ReutersThe Sport ReviewBBC SportWales OnlineBelfast Telegraph

