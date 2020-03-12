Coronavirus: Man United legend Gary Neville voices opinion on football fixtures
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Gary Neville has taken to social media to insist that he does not support the idea of playing football matches behind closed doors amid the coronavirus outbreak. A number of games have been set up to be played without fans in recent days, and Manchester United’s Europa League clash against LASK on Thursday night is […]
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would understand if the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world. Football matches are being forced behind closed doors and even suspended across the continent in a bid to quell the alarming spread of Covid-19.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased by the professionalism and cutting edge displayed by his players as Manchester United romped to victory in front of empty stands at LASK. The coronavirus pandemic saw..
