Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Michael Owen states his prediction for LASK v Man United

Michael Owen states his prediction for LASK v Man United

The Sport Review Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Michael Owen is tipping Manchester United to ease to a comfortable win against LASK in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 clash on Thursday night. The Red Devils progressed to the round of 16 thanks to a resounding aggregate win against Belgian side Club Brugge in the last 32. Manchester United put five […]

The post Michael Owen states his prediction for LASK v Man United appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Michael Owen states his prediction for Derby County v Man United

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to beat Derby County in their FA Cup fifth-round clash at Pride Park on Thursday night. The Red Devils have turned a...
The Sport Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Michael Owen states his prediction for LASK v Man United https://t.co/vjL4schKub #manutd https://t.co/YNgxU2hzVx 19 minutes ago

TheSportReview

The Sport Review Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid https://t.co/kysa3h6pis 16 hours ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Man City https://t.co/Y7E34OIsf1 #manutd 4 days ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Man City https://t.co/konLqC32Js 4 days ago

mancitynews2011

Manchester City News Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Man City https://t.co/8fAV8xEVlW https://t.co/9ocFzGPjZr 4 days ago

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Man City https://t.co/KVhaxiKr8X #manutd https://t.co/OG89l0gNhT 4 days ago

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Michael Owen states his prediction for Derby County v Man United https://t.co/JfeH9lIg75 https://t.co/H8R9br3fbK 1 week ago

CanariesAddict

Canaries Addict [The Sport Review] - Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Norwich City | SportSpyder https://t.co/cYVCZun3oD 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.