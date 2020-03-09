Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Cheltenham Festival: Frodon and Paisley Park bid for repeat successes

Cheltenham Festival: Frodon and Paisley Park bid for repeat successes

BBC Sport Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Frodon and Paisley Park go for repeat victories at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday, a year on from making history.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Hand sanitiser stations spotted at Cheltenham Festival to prevent coronavirus spread

Hand sanitiser stations spotted at Cheltenham Festival to prevent coronavirus spread 00:40

 Several hand sanitiser stations have been placed around Cheltenham Racecourse in a bid to stop the coronavirus outbreak developing. Thousands of people from all over the world will visit Prestbury Park for the next four days, the festival starts today (March 10). Government adverts and radio...

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Rachael Blackmore: The female jockey with a serious shot at being crowned top rider at Cheltenham Festival 2020

After a breakthrough 2019 for female jockeys, Rachael Blackmore could well be the story of this Cheltenham Festival. Last year saw history made at Prestbury Park...
talkSPORT

Cheltenham Festival: Bryony Frost hopes to 'change opinions'

BBC Local News: Gloucestershire -- BBC Points West speaks to jockey Bryony Frost as she bids to build on her 2019 Cheltenham success on Frodon at the 2020...
BBC Local News


Tweets about this

ClentVCarriers

Clent View Carriers Cheltenham Festival: Frodon and Paisley Park bid for repeat successes https://t.co/XLOI6F8m0d https://t.co/z8JF7EZSA6 1 minute ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Cheltenham Festival: Frodon and Paisley Park bid for repeat successes https://t.co/2Aq4287vs3 ⟶ via… https://t.co/alL49sphCu 9 minutes ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 My Amigo 📰 ⚽ 🎧 💳 Cheltenham Festival: Frodon and Paisley Park bid for repeat successes https://t.co/Tpoj4OAvTP @BBCSport https://t.co/L0aSKgN0bH 9 minutes ago

Sokkaa_RSS

Sokkaa_RSS Cheltenham Festival: Frodon and Paisley Park bid for repeat successes https://t.co/cQuwJXiSZq https://t.co/PrVtgRcCoa 12 minutes ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Cheltenham Festival: Frodon and Paisley Park bid for repeat successes 13 minutes ago

tarun_patna

Google Trends Online Cheltenham Festival: Frodon and Paisley Park bid for repeat successes https://t.co/mNuiVuR2zv https://t.co/aSeFsR4XvX 3 hours ago

HitsGoogle

Google Hits Cheltenham Festival: Frodon and Paisley Park bid for repeat successes https://t.co/qn2GG2mysN https://t.co/YDfWoVc68k 6 hours ago

GetYourTipsOut

GetYourTipsOut CAN THE HEROES OF THE FESTIVAL'S GOLDEN HOUR TURN BACK THE CLOCK FOR MORE JOYOUS SCENES? Faugheen and Samcro among… https://t.co/45SqS9v2gs 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.