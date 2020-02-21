Global  

Champions League: Holders Liverpool stunned by Atletico, crash out

Thursday, 12 March 2020
Atletico Madrid benefited from a brilliant performance in goal by Jan Oblak -- and mistakes by Liverpool keeper Adrian -- to defeat the Champions League holders 3-2 (4-2 on aggregate) and advance to the quarterfinals.

The Reds were leading 2-0 (2-1) in the first extra time on Wednesday night when Adrian botched a clearance and...
Atletico gear up for crunch Liverpool game

Atletico gear up for crunch Liverpool game

 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone's side take on Liverpool in the Champions league second leg with a slender 1-0 lead.

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Match Preview

Here is a look at all of the key statistics ahead of Atletico Madrid's Champions League trip to Liverpool on Wednesday.

Klopp says team looking to bounce back against West Ham after Atletico loss

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp says his players went from sunshine to rain after a rare loss in the Champions League to Atletico as he looks to bounce back against West Ham.

Sport24.co.za | 'We play to win': Simeone defends Atletico style after shocking Liverpool

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone defended his side's approach after dumping Liverpool out of the Champions League.
Liverpool’s terrible record in Champions League matches at home to Spanish teams highlights the task at hand against Atletico Madrid

Champions League holders Liverpool are potentially 90 minutes away from being knocked out of this season’s competition by Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night....
