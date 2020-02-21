Champions League: Holders Liverpool stunned by Atletico, crash out

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Atletico Madrid benefited from a brilliant performance in goal by Jan Oblak -- and mistakes by Liverpool keeper Adrian -- to defeat the Champions League holders 3-2 (4-2 on aggregate) and advance to the quarterfinals.



The Reds were leading 2-0 (2-1) in the first extra time on Wednesday night when Adrian botched a clearance and... 👓 View full article

