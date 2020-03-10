Global  

Liverpool 2-3 Atletico Madrid: ‘Reds' First mistake cost them Atletico tie' - Mark Lawrenson

BBC Sport Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Liverpool's latest defeat does not mean they have run out of gas, says ex-Reds defender Mark Lawrenson, who feels one incident cost them defeat against Atletico Madrid.
News video: Atletico gear up for crunch Liverpool game

Atletico gear up for crunch Liverpool game 02:17

 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone's side take on Liverpool in the Champions league second leg with a slender 1-0 lead.

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Match Preview [Video]Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Match Preview

Here is a look at all of the key statistics ahead of Atletico Madrid's Champions League trip to Liverpool on Wednesday.

'Atletico Madrid are one of the world's best' [Video]'Atletico Madrid are one of the world's best'

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Wednesday's Champions League opponents Atletico Madrid are one of the best in world football.

Sport24.co.za | 'We play to win': Simeone defends Atletico style after shocking Liverpool

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone defended his side's approach after dumping Liverpool out of the Champions League.
News24

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: A tale of two goalkeepers as Reds crash out of Champions League

Liverpool 2-3 Atletico Madrid (agg. 2-4): A crucial error from Adrian saw Atletico Madrid seize control of the tie in extra-time and never look back
Independent

