Live Score: India vs South Africa, 1st ODI

IndiaTimes Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Stay updated with Times of India to get all the live score updates, ball-by-ball commentary and cricket scorecard of 1st ODI match between India and South Africa
News video: Cricket - South Africa to shine ball with saliva despite coronavirus scare, says skipper De Kock

Cricket - South Africa to shine ball with saliva despite coronavirus scare, says skipper De Kock 01:04

 South Africa’s cricket team will continue to shine balls with saliva despite the spreading coronavirus the team captain said ahead of international match against India.

INDIA VS SA, 1ST ODI: PREVIEW: TEAM INDIA LOOKS FOR A WINNING START IN | OneIndia News [Video]INDIA VS SA, 1ST ODI: PREVIEW: TEAM INDIA LOOKS FOR A WINNING START IN | OneIndia News

India will face South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Thursday (March 12) and the teams are coming into the rubber after contrasting previous assignments. India endured a..

Watch Dharamshala gears up for India vs South Africa ODI series [Video]Watch Dharamshala gears up for India vs South Africa ODI series

Watch Dharamshala gears up for India vs South Africa ODI series

IND vs SA | BCCI to Indian cricketers: Avoid eating out, mingling with fans

The BCCI medical team on Wednesday told India players to avoid eating out and mingling with fans seeking selfies in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimes

India vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya eyes elite list in ODI comeback series

India will be taking on South Africa in the first ODI in Dharamsala on Thursday. The innings holds extra significance for all-rounder Hardik Pandya who is...
DNA

RT_Himachal

Himchali Retweets RT @cricfootspo: India vs South Africa 1st ODI Playing 11, IND vs SA LIVE Score Live Stream #TeamIndia Dharamsala.@BCCI @ICC #Dharamshal… 4 minutes ago

cricfootspo

Cricfootspo India vs South Africa 1st ODI Playing 11, IND vs SA LIVE Score Live Stream #TeamIndia Dharamsala.@BCCI @ICC… https://t.co/YPCJHpCHYt 4 minutes ago

DsnPoint

DSN POINT Live Score: India vs South Africa, 1st ODI https://t.co/WL37dhbkLP https://t.co/Dn3rlW9z9o 10 minutes ago

SANewsRoundup

South African News Live Cricket Score - India vs South Africa, 1st ODI - Cricbuzz - Cricbuzz https://t.co/DhLxzV4jDk 17 minutes ago

mohitsmartlove

Mohit $marty.... RT @timesnowsports: #INDvSA #SAvIND 1st ODI LIVE | It starts to rain in Dharamsala, further delaying the toss https://t.co/zKCV3tK3O3 17 minutes ago

RT_Himachal

Himchali Retweets RT @SuvighayT: India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Score: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield In Dharamsala https://t.co/pXPUledcVD #Himachal #… 21 minutes ago

SuvighayT

Suvighay Thakur India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Score: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield In Dharamsala https://t.co/pXPUledcVD… https://t.co/BFr7NpgKXh 21 minutes ago

CPrajapati83

Chandan Prajapati India vs South Africa live score first ODI: Rain relents in Dharamsala, but covers... https://t.co/AUIVLj3b1M 24 minutes ago

