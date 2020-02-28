Global  

Man United told to sell Paul Pogba after Bruno Fernandes’ impact

The Sport Review Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Manchester United can afford to sell Paul Pogba given the impact of January signing Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford, according to Paul Ince. The Red Devils signed Fernandes in a £47m deal from Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window following months of speculation. The Portugal international has hit the ground running with […]

The post Man United told to sell Paul Pogba after Bruno Fernandes’ impact appeared first on The Sport Review.
