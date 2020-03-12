Global  

NBA suspends season after player tests positive for coronavirus

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The NBA announced the suspension of its season after a player was found to have "preliminarily tested positive" for coronavirus.

Utah Jazz were scheduled to take on Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Wednesday but the match was abruptly postponed. The league said that Utah Jazz's player preliminarily tested...
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: NBA's season suspended after player tested positive for coronavirus

NBA's season suspended after player tested positive for coronavirus

 The Milwaukee Bucks are responding after the NBA confirmed its season has been suspended after a player has tested positive on Wednesday for coronavirus. "Like everyone, we were just made aware that the league is suspending its season," said Barry Baum, Chief Communications Officer of Milwaukee Bucks...

How will the Bucks' season suspension impact local business? [Video]How will the Bucks' season suspension impact local business?

The NBA announced it was suspending its season. How will it impact Milwaukee businesses?

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:08Published

NBA suspends season due to coronavirus [Video]NBA suspends season due to coronavirus

The National Basketball Association announced on Wednesday (March 11) they would be suspending the rest of the season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:13Published


NBA Suspends Its Season After a Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Fans can say goodbye to March Madness... and the rest of the basketball season, for that matter. On Wednesday evening, the NBA announced that it would suspend...
AP Top Stories March 12 A

Here's the latest for Thursday March 12: President Trump sharply restricts travel from Europe; NBA suspends season after player tests positive for coronavirus;...
