NBA suspends season after player tests positive for coronavirus
Thursday, 12 March 2020 (
6 hours ago)
The NBA announced the suspension of its season after a player was found to have "preliminarily tested positive" for coronavirus.
Utah Jazz were scheduled to take on Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Wednesday but the match was abruptly postponed. The league said that Utah Jazz's player preliminarily tested ...
The Milwaukee Bucks are responding after the NBA confirmed its season has been suspended after a player has tested positive on Wednesday for coronavirus. "Like everyone, we were just made aware that the league is suspending its season," said Barry Baum, Chief Communications Officer of Milwaukee Bucks... NBA's season suspended after player tested positive for coronavirus 01:23
