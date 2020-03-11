Global  

PSG see off Dortmund 2-0 to reach Champions League last-eight

Zee News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The French league champions finally secure a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time since 2016, as they were knocked out in the round of 16 stage for three consecutive years.
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Barred from the stadium over coronavirus, PSG fans rally outside during Champions match

Barred from the stadium over coronavirus, PSG fans rally outside during Champions match 01:30

 PSG fans rally outside stadium to cheer their side on over Dortmund after their Champions League match was played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus.

PSG fans celebrate Champions League win despite stadium ban due to coronavirus [Video]PSG fans celebrate Champions League win despite stadium ban due to coronavirus

Paris Saint-Germain fans celebrated on the streets after their home win against Borussia Dortmund last night (March 11) as fans were not let into the stadium due to fears of coronavirus..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:17Published

PSG fans defy stadium closure to celebrate [Video]PSG fans defy stadium closure to celebrate

PSG fans celebrated their Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund outside a deserted Parc des Princes, with the game played behind closed doors due to coronavirus fears.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:47Published


Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund commentary: LIVE Champions League coverage with Neymar, Sancho and Haaland set to clash again

European heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund go head-to-head for a place in the Champions League quarter-final tonight. Dortmund have a slight...
talkSPORT Also reported by •The AgeFootball.london

PSG beats Dortmund 2-0 to reach Champions League quarters

AP Sports Writer (AP) — With its fans cheering outside an empty stadium, Paris Saint-Germain finally reached the Champions League quarterfinals again by...
Seattle Times Also reported by •The AgetalkSPORTUSATODAY.comFootball.london

