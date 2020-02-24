Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Malachi Fagan-Walcott breaks his silence following Tottenham Champions League debut

Malachi Fagan-Walcott breaks his silence following Tottenham Champions League debut

Football.london Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Malachi Fagan-Walcott breaks his silence following Tottenham Champions League debutThe academy ace was handed his debut by Jose Mourinho in the final few minutes of the 3-0 Champions League defeat against RB Leipzig
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Barca coach Setien excited for Champions League debut [Video]Barca coach Setien excited for Champions League debut

Quique Setien describes his emotions ahead of making his Champions League debut against Napoli.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:33Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Malachi Fagan-Walcott breaks his silence following Tottenham Champions League debut https://t.co/SJ6V7IITej 52 minutes ago

FPL_Ross

⚽ FPL Ross ⚽ Malachi Fagan-Walcott breaks his silence following Tottenham Champions League debut https://t.co/XM68k2ul9H #THFC #COYS 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.