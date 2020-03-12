Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Cristiano Ronaldo stuck in Portugal after Juventus defender Daniele Rugani tests positive for coronavirus and forces players into quarantine

Cristiano Ronaldo stuck in Portugal after Juventus defender Daniele Rugani tests positive for coronavirus and forces players into quarantine

talkSPORT Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo will not return to Italy amid the coronavirus pandemic after his Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani tested positive for COVID-19. Ronaldo, the Portugal forward, returned to his homeland to visit his mother, who recently suffered a stroke, before Rugani’s illness was confirmed. He is now stuck in Madeira and cannot return to Italy, the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Juventus defender Rugani first Serie A player to test positive for coronavirus

Juventus defender Rugani first Serie A player to test positive for coronavirus 01:06

 Daniele Rugani of Juventus becomes the first Serie A player to test positive for coronavirus.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

NBA Suspends Remainder of Regular Season Due to Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]NBA Suspends Remainder of Regular Season Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

NBA Suspends Remainder of Regular Season Due to Coronavirus Pandemic On Wednesday night, the NBA announced the indefinite suspension of the league’s current season. According to their..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:29Published

South Bay Leaders Demanding Answers From TSA After Agents Test Positive For Coronavirus [Video]South Bay Leaders Demanding Answers From TSA After Agents Test Positive For Coronavirus

Santa Clara County's Board of Supervisor President Cindy Chavez says TSA needs to be more transparent with information about the three workers who have tested positive for coronavirus at Mineta San..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | 'Don't worry, I'm fine,' insists Juve coronavirus victim Rugani

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani told fans "don't worry, I'm fine" after becoming the first Serie A footballer to test positive for the new coronavirus.
News24 Also reported by •Just JaredTMZ.com

Coronavirus sport news – live: Juventus defender Daniele Rugani tests positive for virus as Europa League games postponed

Follow latest updates as coronavirus continues to take its toll on the sporting world
Independent


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.