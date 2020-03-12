Cristiano Ronaldo stuck in Portugal after Juventus defender Daniele Rugani tests positive for coronavirus and forces players into quarantine
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Cristiano Ronaldo will not return to Italy amid the coronavirus pandemic after his Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani tested positive for COVID-19. Ronaldo, the Portugal forward, returned to his homeland to visit his mother, who recently suffered a stroke, before Rugani’s illness was confirmed. He is now stuck in Madeira and cannot return to Italy, the […]