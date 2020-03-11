Global  

Real Madrid soccer team in quarantine after basketball player for club tests positive for coronavirus

FOX Sports Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Real Madrid soccer team in quarantine after basketball player for club tests positive for coronavirus
Credit: Wibbitz Studio
News video: Fox Series Crew Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Fox Series Crew Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus 01:34

 Fox Series Crew Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus A crew member on the set of the upcoming science fiction crime drama, 'neXt,' has tested positive for coronavirus. According to 'The Chicago Tribune,' the crew member in question was a woman in her 50s from California. SAG-AFTRA, via 'PageSix'...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced Thursday night.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:24Published

Marine tests positive for COVID 19 [Video]Marine tests positive for COVID 19

Marine tests positive for COVID 19

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Real Madrid soccer team put in quarantine

Real Madrid soccer team put in quarantineReal Madrid's soccer and basketball teams have been put in quarantine after a basketball play for the club tested positive for the coronavirus
FOX Sports

Golf-McIlroy calls for all PGA Tour players to have coronavirus tests

World number one Rory McIlroy wants the PGA Tour to shut down if any player or caddie tests positive for the coronavirus, he said on Thursday at the Players...
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersUSATODAY.com

