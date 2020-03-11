Fox Series Crew Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus A crew member on the set of the upcoming science fiction crime drama, 'neXt,' has tested positive for coronavirus. According to 'The Chicago Tribune,' the crew member in question was a woman in her 50s from California. SAG-AFTRA, via 'PageSix'...
World number one Rory McIlroy wants the PGA Tour to shut down if any player or caddie tests positive for the coronavirus, he said on Thursday at the Players... Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters •USATODAY.com
yuuji RT @themainichi: Soccer: Real Madrid team put in quarantine, Spanish league stops
https://t.co/f1SuNlTzxb 10 minutes ago
Hazie Musa RT @fox5dc: MADRID (AP) -- Real Madrid soccer team in quarantine after basketball player for club tests positive for coronavirus. 23 minutes ago
Samuel Reis La Liga has suspended the season for 2 weeks. Real Madrid's soccer team is in self-isolation after a member of the… https://t.co/onn16bYzh2 1 hour ago