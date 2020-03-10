Global  

Premier League games 'to go behind closed doors' as UK coronavirus plan goes to next stage

Football.london Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Premier League games 'to go behind closed doors' as UK coronavirus plan goes to next stagePremier League matches could be affected as the Government looks set to move coronavirus response to next stage, according to reports
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Pep: PL games to be played without fans

Pep: PL games to be played without fans 01:14

 Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola believes Premier League games will have to be played behind closed doors amid coronavirus fears.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: What events have been cancelled? [Video]

Coronavirus: What events have been cancelled?

A look at some of the sport, news and cultural events cancelled to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published
Could PL fixtures replace Euro 2020? [Video]

Could PL fixtures replace Euro 2020?

Sky Sports' Bryan Swanson explains why Premier League games might be played in June if UEFA postpones Euro 2020 next week because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:46Published

Recent related news from verified sources

BREAKING Premier League matches not yet forced behind closed doors amid coronavirus pandemic

BREAKING Premier League matches not yet forced behind closed doors amid coronavirus pandemicThe coronavirus outbreak has forced the government into issuing strict plans on the outbreak - but PM Boris Johnson says cancelling major sporting events is not...
Daily Star Also reported by •talkSPORTFootball.londonWales OnlineZee NewsBBC Sport

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo slams decision to play games behind closed doors

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo slams decision to play games behind closed doorsCoronavirus chaos could derail the Premier League season but Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo reckons the crisis is far bigger than football
Daily Star Also reported by •Zee NewstalkSPORTBBC Sport

