Danny Rose remaining confident about making Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020 Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Rose faces competition from Ben Chilwell, Luke Shaw and potentially Brandon Williams 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ross Elliott RT @IndyFootball: Danny Rose remaining confident about making Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2020 https://t.co/Evi7rxQln6 47 minutes ago Indy Football Danny Rose remaining confident about making Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2020 https://t.co/Evi7rxQln6 2 hours ago