Liverpool season a DISAPPOINTMENT after Champions League failure, says Jason Cundy – ‘All they have done is equal Leicester and Blackburn’

talkSPORT Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Jason Cundy claims Liverpool’s season has gone from remarkable to a huge disappointment after their hopes of winning back-to-back Champions Leagues were shattered by Atletico Madrid. The Reds have just the Premier League to focus on now after they crashed out of Europe with a 3-2 extra-time defeat at Anfield on Wednesday night, losing their […]
News video: Liverpool sunk by Atletico extra-time triple leaving Klopp at a loss

Liverpool sunk by Atletico extra-time triple leaving Klopp at a loss 01:29

 Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp says he does not get Atletico’s style after the Spanish side eliminated Liverpool from Champions.

Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool’s terrible record in Champions League matches at home to Spanish teams highlights the task at hand against Atletico Madrid

Champions League holders Liverpool are potentially 90 minutes away from being knocked out of this season’s competition by Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night....
talkSPORT Also reported by •IndependentDaily Star

Gary Lineker heads for Liverpool vs Atletico but expects coronavirus will 'end season'

Gary Lineker heads for Liverpool vs Atletico but expects coronavirus will 'end season'Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid is on in the Champions League but BT Sport pundit Gary Lineker is fearful for the football season after Manchester City vs Arsenal...
Daily Star Also reported by •IndependentThe Sport Review

