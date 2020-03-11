Liverpool season a DISAPPOINTMENT after Champions League failure, says Jason Cundy – ‘All they have done is equal Leicester and Blackburn’

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Jason Cundy claims Liverpool’s season has gone from remarkable to a huge disappointment after their hopes of winning back-to-back Champions Leagues were shattered by Atletico Madrid. The Reds have just the Premier League to focus on now after they crashed out of Europe with a 3-2 extra-time defeat at Anfield on Wednesday night, losing their […] 👓 View full article

