Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Real Madrid soccer team put in quarantine

Real Madrid soccer team put in quarantine

FOX Sports Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Real Madrid soccer team put in quarantineReal Madrid's soccer and basketball teams have been put in quarantine after a basketball play for the club tested positive for the coronavirus
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Real Madrid players in quarantine'

'Real Madrid players in quarantine' 02:55

 Spanish journalist Alvaro Montero has the latest surrounding the news that Real Madrid players are now in self-isolation because of coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

David Beckham's Inter Miami CF Kicks Off Inaugural Season Sunday In Los Angeles [Video]David Beckham's Inter Miami CF Kicks Off Inaugural Season Sunday In Los Angeles

It's been seven long years but David Beckham's dream of bringing a new MLS team to Miami finally comes to fruition this weekend. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:39Published

Guardiola hails Man City comeback at Real Madrid [Video]Guardiola hails Man City comeback at Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola hailed a great result and performance but warned the job was not finished after Manchester City’s stunning win over Real Madrid. City came from behind to claim a famous 2-1 win at the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Real Madrid soccer team in quarantine after basketball player for club tests positive for coronavirus

Real Madrid soccer team in quarantine after basketball player for club tests positive for coronavirus
FOX Sports

Football: La Liga suspended after Real Madrid quarantines players

La Liga suspends upcoming matches as Real Madrid says all of its members in quarantine after player gets coronavirus.
Al Jazeera

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JerishaRandolph

purplelady73 RT @FOX29philly: #BREAKING: Real Madrid soccer team in quarantine after basketball player for club tests positive for coronavirus. MORE:… 7 minutes ago

MTFIII

Michael T Ford III Spanish Soccer Suspended As Real Madrid Team Quarantined Due To Coronavirus; Major Tournaments Could Be Under Threa… https://t.co/MtrLt8r3Uh 14 minutes ago

jkowalsky20

coolwalsky RT @carlquintanilla: MADRID (AP) -- Real Madrid soccer team in quarantine after basketball player for club tests positive for coronavirus… 28 minutes ago

Pratibh89257808

Pratibha RT @indiatvnews: #CoronavirusPandemic Real Madrid soccer team in quarantine after basketball player for club tests positive for coronavir… 34 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Spanish Soccer Suspended As Real Madrid Team Quarantined Due To #Coronavirus; Major Tournaments Could Be Under Thre… https://t.co/loaoBDjeoM 34 minutes ago

storm_futbol

Storm Futbol 🔥✨Player Spotlight✨🔥 Player name: Xavier Saldana Catarina School: Stephenville High Team: Storm FC 03 B Fun fact:… https://t.co/4or9oFFgbA 35 minutes ago

stefizless

steph 🦋 RT @BernalAdriel: Real Madrid games have been cancelled for two weeks because a player from basketball team in Madrid is infected and they… 36 minutes ago

PatrickCakes88

Patrick Snyder RT @DEADLINE: Spanish Soccer Suspended As Real Madrid Team Quarantined Due To Coronavirus; Major Tournaments Could Be Under Threat https://… 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.