Real Madrid soccer team put in quarantine

purplelady73 RT @FOX29philly: #BREAKING: Real Madrid soccer team in quarantine after basketball player for club tests positive for coronavirus. MORE:… 7 minutes ago Michael T Ford III Spanish Soccer Suspended As Real Madrid Team Quarantined Due To Coronavirus; Major Tournaments Could Be Under Threa… https://t.co/MtrLt8r3Uh 14 minutes ago coolwalsky RT @carlquintanilla: MADRID (AP) -- Real Madrid soccer team in quarantine after basketball player for club tests positive for coronavirus… 28 minutes ago Pratibha RT @indiatvnews: #CoronavirusPandemic Real Madrid soccer team in quarantine after basketball player for club tests positive for coronavir… 34 minutes ago ω๏๏∂y Spanish Soccer Suspended As Real Madrid Team Quarantined Due To #Coronavirus; Major Tournaments Could Be Under Thre… https://t.co/loaoBDjeoM 34 minutes ago Storm Futbol 🔥✨Player Spotlight✨🔥 Player name: Xavier Saldana Catarina School: Stephenville High Team: Storm FC 03 B Fun fact:… https://t.co/4or9oFFgbA 35 minutes ago steph 🦋 RT @BernalAdriel: Real Madrid games have been cancelled for two weeks because a player from basketball team in Madrid is infected and they… 36 minutes ago Patrick Snyder RT @DEADLINE: Spanish Soccer Suspended As Real Madrid Team Quarantined Due To Coronavirus; Major Tournaments Could Be Under Threat https://… 37 minutes ago