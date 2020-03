Tino Anjorin: 'Chelsea's academy is a family, we're like brothers – I want to make a statement and show I belong'

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Exclusive: In his first interview, the Blues midfielder tells Tom Kershaw about his rise to becoming one of England's best prospects 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 weeks ago < > Embed Credit: Rumble - Published I'm 28 And Only 2ft 6 | BORN DIFFERENT 06:08 NICK SMITH is only 34 inches tall - a tiny 2ft 6" compared to his 6ft tall brothers. Nick – one of the smallest men in the world - has Microcephalic Osteodysplastic Primordial Dwarfism, a rare condition which has a short life expectancy and causes illnesses often associated with old age....