Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Bundesliga games under threat as coronavirus spreads

Bundesliga games under threat as coronavirus spreads

FOX Sports Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Bundesliga games under threat as coronavirus spreadsCalls to scrap the rest of the Bundesliga season are growing as Europe struggles to contain the coronavirus outbreak
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Spring Training Report: MLB Deals With Growing Coronavirus Threat [Video]Spring Training Report: MLB Deals With Growing Coronavirus Threat

MLB institutes safety measures in the face of coronavirus, but has no current plans to cancel or delay Spring Training or regular season games. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 01:23Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

indiatvnews

India TV Bundesliga games under threat as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/G98hKHuI8O 20 minutes ago

esportsws

Sports News Bundesliga games under threat as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/3Ezcy1Am80 20 minutes ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Bundesliga games under threat as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/lDui35K9d9 https://t.co/nMhxUJkV7E 24 minutes ago

FutballNews_

Futball News Bundesliga games under threat as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/ONs8UnUgyV 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.