PL club testing all first-team players after coronavirus symptoms displayed

NBA players have been advised to avoid physical contact with fans while the coronavirus continues to spread across the country. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Table tennis coach who turns 80 this year has devoted his life to the sport A table tennis coach who turns 80 this year says he is so devoted to the sport - that he never got married. Chris Town, 79, has been thrilling table tennis courts around the globe since he was just..