Liverpool 2-3 Atletico Madrid: ‘Reds' First mistake cost them Atletico tie' - Mark Lawrenson

BBC Sport Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Liverpool's latest defeat does not mean they have run out of gas, says ex-Reds defender Mark Lawrenson, who feels one incident cost them defeat against Atletico Madrid.
News video: Atletico gear up for crunch Liverpool game

Atletico gear up for crunch Liverpool game 02:17

 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone's side take on Liverpool in the Champions league second leg with a slender 1-0 lead.

Klopp praises Atletico as Liverpool knocked out of Champions League [Video]Klopp praises Atletico as Liverpool knocked out of Champions League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Atletico Madid and a style of play that baffled him after his side were knocked out of the Champions League 4-2 on aggregate in extra time on Wednesday night...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Match Preview [Video]Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Match Preview

Here is a look at all of the key statistics ahead of Atletico Madrid's Champions League trip to Liverpool on Wednesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool season a DISAPPOINTMENT after Champions League failure, says Jason Cundy – ‘All they have done is equal Leicester and Blackburn’

Jason Cundy claims Liverpool’s season has gone from remarkable to a huge disappointment after their hopes of winning back-to-back Champions Leagues were...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: A tale of two goalkeepers as Reds crash out of Champions League

Liverpool 2-3 Atletico Madrid (agg. 2-4): A crucial error from Adrian saw Atletico Madrid seize control of the tie in extra-time and never look back
Independent


