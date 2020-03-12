Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Brendan Rodgers confirms coronavirus symptoms in Leicester squad to spark Chelsea FA Cup concern

Brendan Rodgers confirms coronavirus symptoms in Leicester squad to spark Chelsea FA Cup concern

Football.london Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Brendan Rodgers confirms coronavirus symptoms in Leicester squad to spark Chelsea FA Cup concernThe Leicester manager has said players have been put in isolation to place the Premier League's fixture list in doubt
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Rodgers: Three players in self-isolation

Rodgers: Three players in self-isolation 00:59

 Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says three first-team players are in self-isolation after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Brendan Rogers embraces 'underdog' label for Leicester [Video]

Brendan Rogers embraces 'underdog' label for Leicester

Brendan Rodgers insists Leicester remain “super underdogs” in the race for the top four after their draw with Chelsea on Saturday. Rodgers also felt Leicester should have had a penalty in added..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Three Leicester players isolated after showing coronavirus symptoms

Three Leicester players isolated after showing coronavirus symptomsLeicester boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed three of his squad have shown signs of coronavirus with the trio being self-isolated amid fears the Premier League...
Daily Star Also reported by •Leicester MercurytalkSPORTBelfast TelegraphNews24BBC SportTeam TalkWales Online

'Our aim' – Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers reveals summer transfer plan

'Our aim' – Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers reveals summer transfer planThe Leicester City manager is keen to 'refresh' his playing staff when the transfer window opens having worked with 'virtually the same squad' since his arrival
Leicester Mercury Also reported by •talkSPORTTamworth HeraldWales Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.