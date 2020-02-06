Global  

Three Leicester players display symptoms of coronavirus

Team Talk Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Three Leicester players have shown symptoms of the coronavirus and have been kept away from the squad, manager Brendan Rodgers has said.

News video: Rodgers: Three players in self-isolation

Rodgers: Three players in self-isolation 00:59

 Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says three first-team players are in self-isolation after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

Brendan Rodgers says three Leicester players have shown symptoms of coronavirus

