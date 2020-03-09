Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > McLaren withdraws from Australian Grand Prix after team member tests positive for coronavirus

McLaren withdraws from Australian Grand Prix after team member tests positive for coronavirus

Zee News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The Chinese Grand Prix, which was slated to take place in April, has been postponed while Bahrain Grand Prix will go ahead as per schedule but without spectators. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Australian F1 race preperations underway despite coronavirus fears

Australian F1 race preperations underway despite coronavirus fears 01:02

 Season opening Australian Grand Prix to go ahead as planned

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to be held despite 2 positive Coronavirus tests in Pinellas County, Mayor Kriseman says [Video]Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to be held despite 2 positive Coronavirus tests in Pinellas County, Mayor Kriseman says

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman announced the Firestone Grand Prix would race on despite coronavirus concerns.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:57Published

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to go as planned despite coronavirus, Mayor Kriseman says [Video]Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to go as planned despite coronavirus, Mayor Kriseman says

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman announced the Firestone Grand Prix would race on despite coronavirus concerns.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

McLaren pull out of Australian Grand Prix after team member tests positive for coronavirus

McLaren withdraw from this weekend's Australian Grand Prix after a team member tests positive for coronavirus.
BBC News

McLaren pulls out of Formula One Australian Grand Prix after team member contracts coronavirus

McLaren pulls out of Formula One Australian Grand Prix after team member contracts coronavirusMcLaren said Thursday it will skip this weekend's Formula One Australian Grand Prix due to the discovery of a member of its F1 team who has tested positive for...
MotorAuthority


Tweets about this

TooFo0

Matthieu Pride RT @McLarenF1: McLaren Racing withdraws from the 2020 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix. https://t.co/BZvHVKQoev 7 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.