AP source: Second NBA player from Utah Jazz -- Donovan Mitchell -- tests positive for coronavirus

FOX Sports Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
AP source: Second NBA player from Utah Jazz -- Donovan Mitchell -- tests positive for coronavirus
 A source tells the AP Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has tested positive for the coronavirus.

A second Utah Jazz player — All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell — preliminarily has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
