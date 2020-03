With Tom Brady nearing free agency, the topic of where the championship quarterback might end up has been ever evolving. With the Tennessee Titans being an option if Brady leaves New England, Skip Bayless tells Shannon Sharpe why he would absolutely take Tom Brady over the current Titans' quarterback Ryan Tannehill.



