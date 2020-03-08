Global  

Man City’s Champions League second leg against Real Madrid postponed amid coronavirus threat

talkSPORT Thursday, 12 March 2020
Manchester City’s Champions League second leg match against Real Madrid has been postponed amid the increasing threat of coronavirus around the world. The decision was made by both clubs in conjunction with UEFA following confirmation that players from Real Madrid will self-isolate for fifteen days. This came after it emerged that a player from Real […]
News video: Atletico gear up for crunch Liverpool game

Atletico gear up for crunch Liverpool game 02:17

 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone's side take on Liverpool in the Champions league second leg with a slender 1-0 lead.

