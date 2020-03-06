Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Tokyo Olympics: Torch lit at ceremony in Greece, relay begins despite coronavirus concerns

Tokyo Olympics: Torch lit at ceremony in Greece, relay begins despite coronavirus concerns

CBS Sports Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The flame was lit at the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games without fans in attendance
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Sporting Events Around The Globe Impacted By Coronavirus

Sporting Events Around The Globe Impacted By Coronavirus 00:37

 The coronavirus has impacted the sports world, prompting event cancellations and seasonal suspensions. Countries across the world are postponing or severely limiting the types of events and the number of spectators allowed. According to Reuters, all sporting events Italy have been canceled until...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Game off: Coronavirus fears limit global sports events [Video]Game off: Coronavirus fears limit global sports events

From the Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch lighting ceremony to Formula One racing, a range of global sporting events have been curbed or canceled due to the coronavirus. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:45Published

Japan Olympics chief: torch handover and arrival to be held without children [Video]Japan Olympics chief: torch handover and arrival to be held without children

VIDEO SHOWS: PRESS BRIEFING WITH TOKYO 2020 PRESIDENT YOSHIRO MORI, SOUNDBITES OF MORI RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: TOKYO, JAPAN (MARCH 6, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1. TOKYO 2020 PRESIDENT

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tokyo 2020 torch lit behind closed doors in ancient Olympia

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch relay got under way on Thursday when the flame was lit by the rays of the sun in ancient Olympia in a scaled-down ceremony...
Reuters India

Amid virus precautions, Tokyo Olympic flame is lit in Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The flame for the Tokyo Olympics was lit Thursday at the birthplace of the ancient games in a pared-down ceremony because of the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •News24ReutersCBS SportsFOX Sports

Tweets about this

JMMartin37

J.M Martín García RT @reuterspictures: The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch is lit in a scaled-down ceremony overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic: https://t.co/… 10 minutes ago

reuterspictures

Reuters Pictures The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch is lit in a scaled-down ceremony overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic:… https://t.co/RWrJ0Ikv2e 35 minutes ago

vcinbc

Val C. RT @epaphotos: Greek torch bearer Anna Korakaki receives the Olympic Flame from Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, as High Priestess during its… 42 minutes ago

epaphotos

epaphotos Greek torch bearer Anna Korakaki receives the Olympic Flame from Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, as High Priestess d… https://t.co/QmHF8gLP0T 3 hours ago

Zenkei_Tokyo

全慶連 東京学生会@新歓2020 RT @Olympics: Lighting Ceremony of the @Tokyo2020 #Olympics https://t.co/53yf8ikWcV #OlympicTorchRelay #OlympicFlame #Olympia https://t.co/… 4 hours ago

Dispatch_DD

The Daily Dispatch The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch relay got under way on Thursday when the flame was lit by the rays of the sun in anci… https://t.co/yODEM0eWXM 4 hours ago

QNAEnglish

Qatar News Agency The Olympic torch-lighting ceremony for Tokyo 2020 Olympics begin without audience in the ancient city of Olympia. #QNA 4 hours ago

shurufu

Omar Mohammed ANCIENT OLYMPIA, GREECE (Reuters) - The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch relay got under way on Thursday when the flame wa… https://t.co/SOqRIYweFF 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.