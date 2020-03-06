Tokyo Olympics: Torch lit at ceremony in Greece, relay begins despite coronavirus concerns

J.M Martín García RT @reuterspictures: The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch is lit in a scaled-down ceremony overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic: https://t.co/… 10 minutes ago

Reuters Pictures The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch is lit in a scaled-down ceremony overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic:… https://t.co/RWrJ0Ikv2e 35 minutes ago

Val C. RT @epaphotos: Greek torch bearer Anna Korakaki receives the Olympic Flame from Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, as High Priestess during its… 42 minutes ago

epaphotos Greek torch bearer Anna Korakaki receives the Olympic Flame from Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, as High Priestess d… https://t.co/QmHF8gLP0T 3 hours ago

The Daily Dispatch The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch relay got under way on Thursday when the flame was lit by the rays of the sun in anci… https://t.co/yODEM0eWXM 4 hours ago

Qatar News Agency The Olympic torch-lighting ceremony for Tokyo 2020 Olympics begin without audience in the ancient city of Olympia. #QNA 4 hours ago