Antonio Cromartie weighs in on Amari Cooper & Byron Jones' future with Dallas Cowboys
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Free agency is around the corner and Dallas Cowboys' Amari Cooper and Byron Jones will be on the open market. With rumors swirling that other teams may be interested, Antonio Cromartie joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss how big of a loss it would be for the Cowboys to lose Amari and Byron next season.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke with the media at the NFL Combine on Thursday and gave his thoughts on the team’s offseason plans including free-agent tight end Jason Witten. Jones said he would like..