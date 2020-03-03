Global  

Coronavirus: Euro 2020 could be postponed until next summer as UEFA announce urgent meeting to discuss tournament

talkSPORT Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
UEFA may call to postpone Euro 2020 until next summer due to growing fears over the coronavirus. Europe’s football organisation is set to hold video conference calls to discuss plans to postpone the tournament – and other major competitions – until next year. The tournament is scheduled to take place from June 12 to July […]
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says he was confident that the spread of the coronavirus will not affect Euro 2020.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says he was confident that the spread of the coronavirus will not affect Euro 2020.
Coronavirus: Euro play-off tie could come under review as Bosnia confirms first cases

Coronavirus: Euro play-off tie could come under review as Bosnia confirms first casesA meeting will take place today over Northern Ireland's upcoming Euro 2020 play-off in Bosnia following the country's first confirmed coronavirus cases.
