LASK vs Manchester United: Who are the Austrian Bundesliga table toppers unbeaten on home soil in the Europa League this season?

LASK vs Manchester United: Who are the Austrian Bundesliga table toppers unbeaten on home soil in the Europa League this season?

talkSPORT Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
LASK entertain Manchester United in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie on Thursday night – a match which is LIVE on talkSPORT. Valerien Ismael’s men will be going all out to stun their illustrious Premier League opponents, with both sides heading into the game in a rich vein of form. […]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Solskjaer: I would understand if Man Utd's season was cut short due to coronavirus

Solskjaer: I would understand if Man Utd's season was cut short due to coronavirus 00:48

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would understand if the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world. Football matches are being forced behind closed doors and even suspended across the continent in a bid to quell the alarming spread of Covid-19.

