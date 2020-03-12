Global  

Coronavirus: NBA star Donovan Mitchell tests positive for COVID-19 after Rudy Gobert 'prank'

Daily Star Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: NBA star Donovan Mitchell tests positive for COVID-19 after Rudy Gobert 'prank'The NBA has been suspended as a result of coronavirus fears, with Rudy Gobert now the NBA's Patient Zero for COVID-19
News video: Rudy Gobert tests positive for Covid-19, Thunder-Jazz game postponed, NBA suspends season

Rudy Gobert tests positive for Covid-19, Thunder-Jazz game postponed, NBA suspends season 03:16

LeBron James, Steph Curry and Other NBA Stars React After NBA Season Suspended [Video]LeBron James, Steph Curry and Other NBA Stars React After NBA Season Suspended

LeBron James, Steph Curry and Other NBA Stars React After NBA Season Suspended The NBA announced on Wednesday that the remainder of the season would be suspended after Jazz center Robert Gobert tested..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:41Published

Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus [Video]Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus

Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus The Utah Jazz guard joined his teammate, Rudy Gobert, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The NBA suspended its..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:13Published


AP source: Second NBA player from Utah Jazz -- Donovan Mitchell -- tests positive for coronavirus

FOX Sports

Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell tests positive for coronavirus

A second Utah Jazz player — All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell — preliminarily has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
USATODAY.com


EEightys

eightys RT @wojespn: Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that… 3 seconds ago

IQ133

Tim Blanchard RT @Fah_Lo_Me: Utah Jazz was given 58 tests & initially only one player, center Rudy Gobert, tested positive Now a second Utah Jazz player… 12 seconds ago

