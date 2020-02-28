Global  

Club chairman makes admission on the future of Aston Villa boss Dean Smith

Sutton Coldfield Observer Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Club chairman makes admission on the future of Aston Villa boss Dean SmithAston Villa news - reports in the national press have suggested Smith's future could come under scrutiny if they are beaten by Chelsea.
News video: Smith post-match v Leicester

Smith post-match v Leicester 03:02

 Aston Villa boss Dean Smith gives his reaction to his teams disappointing 4-0 defeat to Leicester City.

Dominant City beat Villa to win third straight League Cup [Video]

Dominant City beat Villa to win third straight League Cup

Guardiola thinks they won't better last season without a Premier League title, while Smith says Villa will avoid relegation if they play like they did in the final.

Carabao Cup Final Preview: Man City v Aston Villa [Video]

Carabao Cup Final Preview: Man City v Aston Villa

Match preview for the Carabao Cup final between Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith accuses referee Michael Oliver of 'gambling' to give Leicester penalty

Jamie Vardy converted the penalty to put the hosts 2-0 up before two late goals inflicted more misery on the relegation strugglers
Pub to 'make way for food store'

A pub where Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has stopped by for a pint will be demolished under plans to build a new Co-op shop.
Express and Star

