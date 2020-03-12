Global  

NHL suspends season amid coronavirus pandemic

FOX Sports Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
NHL suspends season amid coronavirus pandemicThe NHL has suspended its regular season because of coronavirus concerns.
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: NHL Suspends Season Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

NHL Suspends Season Due To Coronavirus Outbreak 00:52

 The NHL has suspended the season because of Coronavirus concerns. Katie Johnston reports.

Broadway Goes Dark Due to Coronavirus [Video]Broadway Goes Dark Due to Coronavirus

Broadway Goes Dark Due to Coronavirus Shuttering the heart of American theater follows NY Gov. Cuomo's ban on gatherings of more than 500 people. All of the 41 Broadway theaters seat more than 500..

MLB Suspends Spring Training, Delays Start of Season [Video]MLB Suspends Spring Training, Delays Start of Season

MLB Suspends Spring Training, Delays Start of Season Major League Baseball (MLB) made the announcement in a Twitter statement on Thursday. @MLB, via Twitter @MLB, via Twitter Spring training around..

NHL suspends season in response to COVID-19 pandemic

The NHL announced Thursday afternoon that the 2019-20 season has been suspended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 
CBC.ca

NHL suspends season due to COVID-19 pandemic

The National Hockey League has suspended the remainder of the 2020 season as a result of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
CTV News


