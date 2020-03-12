Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Duke, Kansas among school suspending sports, putting NCAA tournament in doubt

Duke, Kansas among school suspending sports, putting NCAA tournament in doubt

USATODAY.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Two of college basketball's biggest brands announced they were indefinitely suspending all athletic events amid the coronavirus scare.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VCStarSports

VCSSports Duke, Kansas among school suspending sports, putting NCAA tournament in doubt https://t.co/7huG7xa6Gn 3 hours ago

SportsTechieNET

Bob Roble Duke, Kansas among school suspending sports, putting NCAA tournament in doubt https://t.co/QrBADEYAfg 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.