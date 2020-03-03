Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 plans for England thrown into turmoil by coronavirus

Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 plans for England thrown into turmoil by coronavirus

Daily Star Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 plans for England thrown into turmoil by coronavirusSouthgate is preparing for the friendlies against Denmark and Italy to be postponed because of the outbreak and it is understood numerous players have been told there will be no matches
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Chris Smalling: England manager Gareth Southgate regrets criticising defender

England manager Gareth Southgate says he regrets criticising defender Chris Smalling and has not ruled out including him in his Euro 2020 squad.
BBC Sport

Gareth Southgate reveals Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford concerns – but backs Jordan Pickford to be England No.1 for Euro 2020

Gareth Southgate admitted England have contingency plans in place if Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford are not fit for the start of Euro 2020. However, with the...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 plans for England thrown into turmoil by coronavirus: https://t.co/de76dpsd7W #coronavirus 29 minutes ago

fbbsix

Super League Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 plans for England thrown into turmoil by coronavirus https://t.co/cIt5LQsqm3 2 hours ago

gurubajan

𝗜 𝗮𝗺 𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲 soɐɥɔ ɥsɐǝlu∩ 🇧🇧 🇺🇸 RT @finalwhi: Southgate is preparing for the friendlies against Denmark and Italy to be postponed because of the outbreak and it is underst… 2 hours ago

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Southgate is preparing for the friendlies against Denmark and Italy to be postponed because of the outbreak and it… https://t.co/ivBOTsfLN3 2 hours ago

CrossyDailyStar

Jeremy Cross RT @DailyStar_Sport: Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 plans for England thrown into turmoil by coronavirus | @CrossyDailyStar https://t.co/blP… 2 hours ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 plans for England thrown into turmoil by coronavirus | @CrossyDailyStar… https://t.co/A3x4piAiXo 3 hours ago

oss365

One Stop Sports Gareth Southgate admitted England have contingency plans in place if Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford are not fit for… https://t.co/k3rtCpeJQ0 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.