Wheels24.co.za | Australian GP to be called off over coronavirus fears

News24 Thursday, 12 March 2020
Wheels24.co.za | Australian GP to be called off over coronavirus fearsThis weekend's Australian Grand Prix, the first of the 2020 season has been called off due to coronavirus fears.
News video: Australian F1 race preperations underway despite coronavirus fears

Australian F1 race preperations underway despite coronavirus fears 01:02

 Season opening Australian Grand Prix to go ahead as planned

Australian GP called off due to coronavirus fears

Formula One has called off Sunday's Australian Grand Prix after McLaren was forced to withdraw following a positive coronavirus test by one of its team members.
Australian F1 race without fans? Not a chance, say organizers

The season-opening Formula One race in Melbourne will proceed as planned this week and there is 'no chance' fans will be excluded because of coronavirus fears,...
